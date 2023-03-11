Lenoir-Rhyne choir, brass ensemble coming to Salisbury Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne University a cappella choir and brass ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Salisbury as part of a tour across the state.

The tour includes stops in Lenoir and Cary.

Performances are free and open to the public. The program will feature choral, organ and brass music of a variety of time periods and styles, including recent compositions by Rosephanye Powell, Ysaye Barnwell, Joel Thompson, David Hurd, Karen Marrolli and Paul Mealor. The choir, organ and brass ensemble will join forces to sing and play Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The Old Hundredth Psalm Tune,” which was arranged for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Visiting Assistant Professor of Music Ben Still will perform with the choir on Michael Hassell’s arrangement of the beloved hymn “Jesus Loves Me” and Susan Labarr’s “For This Joy.” Standard a cappella choir selections — such as Leland Sateren’s “Jerusalem, My Happy Home” and F. Melius Christiansen’s “O Day Full of Grace” — will fill out the program.

The a cappella choir is directed by Ryan Luhrs and accompanied by Jeana Neal Borman. Christopher Nigrelli conducts the Brass Ensemble.

Founded in 1935 by St. Olaf Choir alumnus Kenneth Lee, the group is Lenoir-Rhyne University’s flagship choral ensemble. For more information, visit calendar.lr.edu or contact ryan.luhrs@lr.edu.