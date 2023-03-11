Bell Tower Ringers Handbell Festival concert is March 18 Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

SALISBURY — More than 90 handbell ringers and 10 choirs will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in Lewis Hall at Salisbury’s First Presbyterian Church.

The Bell Tower Ringers Handbell Festival and Concert had been an annual event since 2012 until COVID shut the group down and choirs were unable to rehearse. This is the first year back. Rehearsals will take place Friday and Saturday morning before the concert.

Timothy H. Waugh, founding conductor and artistic director for Charlotte Bronze Handbell Ensemble, is guest clinician for the bell ringers.

Choirs represent the following churches:

• First Presbyterian Church, Salisbury

• First Baptist Church, Mooresville

• Salem Lutheran Church, Salisbury

• Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, High Point

• SouthPark Church, Charlotte

• St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Charlotte

• Morning Star Lutheran Church, Matthews

• Union Lutheran Church, Salisbury

• First Presbyterian Church, High Point

• St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, Spartanburg, S.C.