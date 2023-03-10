Rowan County Sheriff’s Office nets big bust Published 3:43 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

ROCKWELL — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people after investigators raided a known problem home in the Rockwell area.

Detectives executed a search warrant at 2400 Lower Stone Church Road on Thursday after they obtained information indicating that reportedly stolen property was possibly being stored there.

During the commission of a search, deputies located an estimated $18,000 worth of reportedly stolen items, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, a substance believed to be heroin and paraphernalia consistent with drug use.

The investigation began on March 4 after a home on Yost Road was reportedly broken into and burglarized.

Shortly after, investigators identified possible suspects in the case as Timothy Lynn McManus and Derryck Laine Kelser.

Arrest warrants were issued for the two individuals on Thursday, and a search warrant was subsequently obtained to search McManus’ home.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies located eight people while searching the house and campers parked in the yard.

Evidence of suspected drug use was scattered throughout the property. Investigators also recovered methamphetamine and the substance believed to be heroin. Of the eight people in the home, six were arrested during the search for either having active warrants for their arrest or having narcotics.

The following day, additional arrests occurred when detectives located Kesler at his home on Villa Woods Drive in Salisbury. Also located at Kesley’s home was Johnny Lee Fore, a resident of McManus’ property but not present at the time of the search the previous day.

He was arrested on charges stemming from paraphernalia being located at the Lower Stone Church Road home, and when placing him under arrest, detectives reportedly found methamphetamine on his person.

The following are the names and charges for each person arrested:

• Timothy McManus, 62, faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and damage to property. He received a $40,000 bond.

• Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, faces charges of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He received a $20,000 bond.

• Clarence Graber Jr., 52, faces charges of second-degree trespass and failure to appear. He received a $26,000 bond.

• David Wilhelm, 41, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $2,000 bond.

• Johnny Lee Fore, 38, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He received a $2,500 bond.

• Tony Saddler, 30, is charged with failure to appear. He received a $6,000 bond.

• Rachel Banks, 33, is charged with failure to appear. She received a $2,500 bond.

• Buddy Brown, 24, is charged with failure to appear. He received a $5,000 bond.