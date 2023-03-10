March 20 public hearing set on street names near Cobble Hill Campground Published 12:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m., to consider creating two new street names in the county.

The proposed name for the first street is Brownstone Drive and is located at the 100 block of Jim Neely Road.

The proposed name for the second street is Tulip Road and is located at the 100 block of Bull Hill Road.

The names were prompted by an ordinance that requires all roads near campground sites to be named and have an individually numbered address. The streets lead to the Cobble Hill Campground.