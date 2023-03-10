Kimball Road back open with completion of bridge replacement project Published 12:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

LANDIS — The single-span bridge on Kimball Road that had been undergoing repairs since last August has reopened.

The bridge spans Grants Creek with a triple-barrel box culvert.

The closure was previously expected to last until late December of 2022. Since its closure, motorists were forced to detour using Patterson Street and South Main Street.

With the opening, Kimball Road motorists coming from the east will be able to access the Rowan Public Library South Branch, J. Fred Corriher Jr. YMCA and the Lake Corriher campground without having to drive all the way around by South Rowan High School.