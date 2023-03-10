College women’s basketball: Defense, defense and more defense for Indians Published 7:47 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team out-defended defensive-minded UNC Pembroke and won 57-40 in Southeast Regional quarterfinal played on Friday afternoon at Goodman Gym.

Eighth-seeded UNC Pembroke shot a brutal 26 percent for the game and managed just 25 points during the last three quarters.

Janiya Downs (South Rowan) made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead Catawba. She had eight rebounds.

Lyrik Thorne made three 3s on her way to 13 points and had five assists.

Jada Porter got her nine points from the 3-point line.

Miyah Dubose came off the bench to get four steals.

Catawba lost the turnover battle, which is unusual, but did a good job on the boards. UNCP had just four offensive rebounds.

The Indians shot 41.2 percent from the field — a little better than their norm —and shot an exceptional 10-for-27 on 3-pointers.

The teams played an even first quarter, but the top-seeded Indians took a 32-23 halftime lead and also controlled the action in the third quarter.

Catawba (26-5) avenged an ugly December loss at UNC Pembroke (22-11).

The Indians will play fifth-seeded Clayton State at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Clayton State beat SAC tourney champ Lenoir-Rhyne 65-48.

UNC Pembroke 15 8 9 8 — 40

Catawba 15 17 15 10 — 57

UNCP — Hall 15, Purnell 8, Adams 7, Flantos 6, Clarke 2, Russell 2.

CATAWBA — Downs 15, Thorne 13, Porter 9, McIntosh 6, Baker 5, Dubose 3, Wampler 3, Spry 2, Ford 1.

•••

Second-seeded Wingate advanced with a 72-53 win against seventh-seeded North Georgia.

Emily Hege went 6-for-6 from the foul line and scored 18 for the Bulldogs.

Former Salisbury star Bryanna Troutman had 12 points and six rebounds despite some foul trouble.

Third-seeded Georgia Southwestern beat sixth-seeded USC Aiken 92-66 and will take on Wingate in a 5:30 p.m. game on Saturday.