College softball: Pfeiffer beats top-ranked team Published 12:42 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Pfeiffer sports information

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Graduate student Caiti Mickles belted a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning and sophomore pitcher Kenzi Lyall threw a complete game shutout in a 1-0 win over defending NCAA Division III champions and No. 1-ranked Christopher Newport on Thursday afternoon.

Pfeiffer is 9-4, while Christopher Newport is 3-2.