College baseball: Catawba wins a tight one Published 9:12 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — It’s likely that none of the Catawba Indians had ever heard of Cedarville University before Friday’s baseball game at Newman Park.

Now they know it’s in Ohio.

Catawba defeated the visitors, 5-3, but it was an exciting game that came down to the last swing.

It appears the Indians won’t have many cakewalks this season. Pulling this game out lifted their record to 12-9.

Cedarville is 3-12.

Closer Robbie Cowie threw the final pitch of the game with the bases filled with Cedarville Yellow Jackets. Zeb Burns turned a ground ball to third into a game-ending double play.

Jackson Finger had the key hit. With Catawba trailing 3-2 in the sixth, Finger’s two-run triple turned a deficit into a lead on one swing. Then Finger scored on a wild pitch for an insurance run.

Dylan Driver had a run-scoring triple early. That was one of his two hits. Levi Perrell, who has been hot, stayed hot and drove in another run.

Austin Fine was outstanding again as the starting pitcher. He’s 5-0 after allowing one earned run in six innings.

Freshman lefty Casey Gouge was really good as the bridge from Fine to Cowie. He got seven outs, with five strikeouts.

Catawba takes on Saint Michael’s College Saturday in a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m.

Saint Michael’s is 0-4 and has made the trip to Salisbury from Vermont.