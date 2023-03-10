Blotter March 10

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Salisbury Police reports

• An offense against a family member reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Larson Drive between 8 a.m. March 5 and 2 p.m. March 6.

• A man was the victim of larceny that reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between 11:15-11:17 a.m. on March 8. The total estimated lost was $100.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A China Grove woman was the victim of a larceny that reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Brown Heights Lane between 6 p.m.  March 7 and 8:57 a.m. March 8. The total estimated loss is $150.

• A Salisbury woman was the victim of a motor-vehicle theft that reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Earnest Miller Road at 12:58 p.m. March 8.

• Angel Antonio Vega, 20, was arrested on March 8 and charged with misdemeanor resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer – simple assault.

• Jeremy Daniel Pfaff, 36, was arrested on March 8 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Donny Ray Martin, 45, was arrested on March 8 and charged as a habitual felon.

• Tajha Marie Parker, 19, was arrested on March 8 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

