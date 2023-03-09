ShoutOuts for March 9 Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Collegiate honors

Cali Proper of Salisbury made the fall Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.

Arielle Marion Wimmer of Salisbury earned a master’s of science degree from the University of Wyoming.

Shive Elementary Good Citizens

Shive Elementary has recognized the following students for being a “March Core Value Good Citizen” for the character trait of having “High Work Ethic.”

Kindergarten: Gunnar Clark, Walker Temple, Ian Mendoza Cardona, Zoey Cook, Noah Jones, Kingstyn Wright, Lennon Jeffery and Addie Morgan.

First Grade: David Avila, Harlow Honeycutt, David Cepero, Emiliano Mereno Altamirano, Jorge Perez, Mateo Torres, Logan Holder, Sonya Cruz, Brooks Haaland and Hope Osborne.

Second Grade: Frank Adams, Wiles Austin, Alivia Christman, Faith Cutshaw, Xavier Hartford, Lauren Lyons, Alora Burleson, Boe Kiser and Colby Nix.

Third Grade: Ava Branscum, Milly Hernandez-Anorve, Sam Basinger, Kressley Peddycord, Reese Rosenbaum, Hayven Bell, Hagen Morgan, Skylar Thompson, Sam Eudy and Sophia Garmon.

Fourth Grade: Eliana Cable, Marleigh Holderfield, Kinsley Jackson, Avaleigh Pinion, Gemma Davis, Jenson Basinger, Canon Cress, Isabella Brown and Ayden Harrell.

Fifth Grade: Riley Riggs, Mac Adams, Tristan Smith, Kayleigh Cavin, Cole Smith, Addyson Witt, Curtis Royal, Angel Garcia, Madison Ferre and Daniel Valle Orozco.