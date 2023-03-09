Salisbury man missing since February Published 9:15 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in their search for a missing Salisbury man.

Sixty-four-year-old Earl Guy Hall was reported missing by family in February.

The RCSO described Hall as a white male, who is approximately six feet tall and has black hair.

He is known to drive a 1989 Chevrolet S10 with blue stripes and was last seen at his home in the 200 block of Westway Lane off of Gheen Road outside of Salisbury.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hall is asked to call Detective Amber Weaver at 704-216-8715 or Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.