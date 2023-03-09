Rowan Young Republicans
Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023
The Rowan County Young Republicans met on Tuesday at BlueBay Seafood off Innes Street and conducted their annual elections.
The following were elected:
Chair: Vincent Spillman
Vice-Chair: Devin Stubbs
Second Vice-Chair: Jerry Alderman
Secretary: Michael Spillman
Treasurer: Chad Kluttz
The Rowan County Young Republicans meet on the second Tuesday of the month at various locations at 6 p.m. Anyone who is a registered Republicans and between 18-40 can join.