Rowan Young Republicans

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Staff Report

Young Republicans from left: Michael Spillman, guests Abigail and Alina Blue, Chad Kluttz. Vincent Spillman, Devin Stubbs and Catherine Whiteford, the North Carolina Federation of Young Republicans chairwoman. Jerry Alderman kneels in front. Submitted photo

The Rowan County Young Republicans met on Tuesday at BlueBay Seafood off Innes Street and conducted their annual elections.

The following were elected:
Chair: Vincent Spillman
Vice-Chair: Devin Stubbs
Second Vice-Chair: Jerry Alderman
Secretary: Michael Spillman
Treasurer: Chad Kluttz
The Rowan County Young Republicans meet on the second Tuesday of the month at various locations at 6 p.m. Anyone who is a registered Republicans and between 18-40 can join.

