Rowan Young Republicans Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Rowan County Young Republicans met on Tuesday at BlueBay Seafood off Innes Street and conducted their annual elections.

The following were elected:

Chair: Vincent Spillman

Vice-Chair: Devin Stubbs

Second Vice-Chair: Jerry Alderman

Secretary: Michael Spillman

Treasurer: Chad Kluttz

The Rowan County Young Republicans meet on the second Tuesday of the month at various locations at 6 p.m. Anyone who is a registered Republicans and between 18-40 can join.