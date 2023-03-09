One person injured in crash at intersection of Jake Alexander, Statesville boulevards

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police were sent to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard West and Statesville Boulevard on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

One vehicle collided with another in the intersection then the car went over a curb and ended up underneath a Chevy Silverado. One person was injured and taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center.

Crews from the Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury traffic control operations and towing companies were at the scene to clear the intersection after the accident.