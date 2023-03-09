High school baseball: Good wins for South, West Published 2:08 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Staff reports

LANDIS — South Rowan’s first victory of the season came the hard way — in extra innings against a stout team.

The Raiders won 2-1 in eight innings against Charlotte Christian on Wednesday. It was the first win for new head coach Grayson Miller.

Wake Forest signee Haiden Leffew pitched brilliantly to give South (1-3) a chance. He pitched six innings, struck out 12, allowed one hit.

Charlotte Christian (2-1) took a 1-0 lead to the bottom of the seventh. South was down to its last out when it rallied for a run on a hit batsman, a single, a walk and an error.

In the eighth, South loaded the bases with two walks and a single before Aaron Jones walked to plate the winning run.

Cole Thomas pitched the seventh and eighth for the win.

Wesley Jones pitched six great innings for Charlotte Christian.

•••

MOORESVILLE — West Rowan stayed unbeaten with a 7-4 win against Mooresville on Wednesday.

West scored six runs in the first two innings to take control.

Luke Ponczka, Nate Greene and Drew Burton had RBI singles in the first inning for a 3-1 lead.

Mooresville made it 3-all in the top of the second, but walks and an error set the table for another three-run inning for the Falcons. Luke Graham and Zach McNeely hit sacrifice flies, and Cole Blevins knocked in a run with a triple.

Mooresville made it 6-4 in the top of the third, but West got shutdown relief efforts from Alex O’Rourke and Drew Burton. They threw two shutout innings apiece.

West ended the game by turning a double play.

Corbin Bailey pitched the first three innings for the Falcons (2-0), striking out four. Two of the four runs he allowed were unearned.

Maddox Moore scored two runs for West. Brice Knox had a double.

West only had six hits, but drew eight walks.

Mooresville (3-2) also had six hits, with Luke Modrak and Connor Robertson getting two each.

•••

NEW LONDON — Carson lefty Mikey Beasley took a no-hitter into the sixth inning — and lost.

It was an unusual setback for the Cougars who fell 5-1 at North Stanly,

Neither team could score for four innings.

Carson (1-3) broke through in the fifth when Keegan Barger singled home Cody Russell.

In the bottom of the sixth, Beasley finally allowed a hit. It was a homer that keyed a five-run inning.

Casey Crawford relieved and walked two before he got a strikeout to end the inning.

Carson was limited to five hits. In addition to Barger’s hit, Daxton Savage, Jacob Efird, Austin Efird and Will Bradshaw had one each.

Jacob Efird had two steals.

•••

Salisbury gave up a first-inning grand slam and was pounded 23-3 by Surry Central on Wednesday afternoon.

Surry Central (2-2) smacked 19 hits in four innings and put together a seven-run second and a 10-run fourth.

Aiden Mowery had two RBIs for the Hornets (0-3). Mike Geter, Cole Price, Hank Webb and Landon Tucker had hits.

Price, Tucker and Jackson Sparger did the pitching for the Hornets, with Price taking the loss.