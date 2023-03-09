Granite Quarry fifth graders visits Erwin Middle

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Post Education

Granite Quarry Elementary's fifth grade class visits Erwin Middle for an orientation program. - Submitted

Fifth graders at Granite Quarry Elementary School visited Erwin Middle School for orientation on Monday.

According to a post from the Granite Quarry Elementary’s official Facebook page, “Our 5th Grade Dragons enjoyed their middle school orientation at Erwin Middle School. They were excited to learn about middle-school life and to show them what amazing Dragons they have coming their way as future Eagles. Thank you, Erwin staff. We appreciate you.”

