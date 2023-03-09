Family displaced after Granite Quarry fire; home total loss Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — A fire destroyed a Granite Quarry home on Tuesday, displacing the family of two and their four dogs.

According to Granite Quarry Fire Chief Jason Hord, crews were dispatched to the home at 130 Ramses Rock Run in the Village at Granite after a nearby neighbor reported seeing signs of a blaze around 4:45 p.m.

A husband and wife live at the residence which caught fire, but the only one home at the time of the blaze was the wife, who managed to escape uninjured thanks to a little neighborly assistance, Hord said.

“My understanding is she escaped the house but realized that she had more animals in the house,” Hord said.

The family reportedly has four dogs, all of which also escaped the fire unharmed.

She reportedly got out and was aided by the neighbor in escaping the backyard. Standing on the sidewalk a few doors up, watching the firefighters working on the last of the flames, the woman said she was not hurt, but the look on her face showed her devastation at losing her home. She does have insurance, she said.

Hord indicated that the fire destroyed the home and caused some damage to the two adjacent properties, which had the vinyl siding blister.

With the wind conditions and light construction of the homes, Hord indicated that he was surprised the damage was not greater to the neighbors’ houses.

Those wind conditions and seasonal dry weather have plagued the Granite Quarry Fire Department multiple times this week. In fact, Hord’s crews had just returned from a brush fire on Goodman Lake Road when they were forced to run back out the door to Ramses Rock Run.

Tuesday’s blazes were just the latest in fire calls Granite Quarry has been out on of late.

“It’s been a busy week,” Hord said.

According to Deborah Horne, the fire division chief of Rowan County, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but she indicated that it appears to have begun on the front porch.

Neighbors in the close-knit, relatively new community were out watching Tuesday afternoon and were relieved to hear no one was injured in the fire.

Crews from South Salisbury, Faith, Bostian Heights, City of Salisbury, Rockwell City, Rockwell Rural fire departments, Fire Services Division and Rowan Rescue also helped combat Tuesday’s blaze.