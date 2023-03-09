Education roundup: Read Across America ends with surprise at Knollwood Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

SALISBURY — Read Across America Week ended with a special surprise for Knollwood Elementary School second graders. Visitors from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College gave every student a new book.

Students, faculty and staff members of the community college donated new books over the past few weeks for the effort. Lindsey Smith from RCCC said this is something the college loves to do for schools in Rowan and Cabarrus counties. The annual giveaway for second graders is in conjunction with Read Across America Week. Smith was joined by Nikki Eubanks and Cassie Jones of RCCC to pass out the books to the appreciative students.

Keen, Kelley among scholarship program winners

Addisyn Keen of Jesse C. Carson High School and Chloe Kelley of South Rowan High School were among 20 recipients of the 20th annual Michael A. DeMayo Scholarship Awards. The number of recipients increased this year from 15 to 20 in recognition of the program’s 20th year of awarding $2,500 scholarships.

The program has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to various students.

The applicants provided firsthand observations of addiction and impaired driving within their communities and provided insights into unlocking solutions. This is the first year that billboard designs were selected as winners along with essays, pamphlets and TikTok presentations.

Hood to hold Doctor of Ministry Service of Candidacy on March 18

The Hood Theological Seminary Doctor of Ministry Service of Candidacy will be held virtually via Zoom on March 18 at 10:10 a.m.

This step comes when the student has completed the required class work and is ready to begin work on a professional project. For the Zoom link to attend, go here: https://www.hoodseminary.edu/news/dmin-service-of-candidacy2023.

Hood Theological Seminary is a graduate and professional school sponsored by the AME Zion Church and approved by the University Senate of the United Methodist Church.