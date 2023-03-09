Civitan Club of Salisbury awards 10 scholarships Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

SALISBURY — For over 68 years, the Civitan Club of Salisbury has been awarding scholarships to enable local students achieve their academic goals. That long tradition continued March 2, as $15,000 was awarded during the annual Scholarship Day program.

Ten local college and high school students were selected as recipients for awards that included six $1,500 college scholarships to students at Catawba College, Livingstone College, Hood Theological Seminary and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Four high school scholarship winners of $,1500 each were also recognized.

Coordinated by the Civitan Club’s Scholarship Committee and the Salisbury Civitan Club Charitable Foundation, the annual scholarships are funded through proceeds from club projects as well as income from the charitable foundation’s endowment. This year’s recognition luncheon was held at the Country Club of Salisbury with the winners and school representatives present.

The 2023 scholarship awards are:

The USS Dorchester-Civitan Scholarship presented to a second-year student in the Chaplaincy program at Hood Theological Seminary. The winner is Georgia Benise Woodruff of Charlotte.

The Dr. Walter Low Tatum Scholarships in Nursing, presented to two nursing students at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. The winners include Diamond Gray of Concord, a second-year student in the Practical Nursing program; and Jasmine Scott of Concord who will graduate in 2024 from the Associate Degree Nursing program at RCCC.

The Frank W. Goodnight Civitan, Scholarship in Music, presented annually to a music major at Catawba College. The 2023 winner is Hannah Wilhelm of Cornelius. She is a senior majoring in Popular Music and Music Business with a minor in Worship Music.

The Dr. Jack Knox Scholarship in Education, presented to an education major at Livingstone College. The 2023 winner is a senior Elementary Education major, Alexis Lake from West Hampstead, NY.

The Rev. Milton B. Faust Scholarship in Education, presented to a student in the Teacher Education Program at Catawba College. Garrison Jones, a junior from Salisbury is the 2023 winner. He is a History and Secondary Education major.

The Michael Yang Memorial Civitan Scholarship, presented annually to a senior at North Rowan High School. The 2023 winner is senior Abbey Renee Beam, daughter of Greg and Renee Beam. She plans to major in Psychology at UNC Charlotte next fall.

The Morton S. Lerner Memorial Civitan Scholarship, presented annually to a senior at Salisbury High School. The 2023 winner is Parker Jenkins, daughter of Ryan and Suzanne Jenkins of Salisbury. She plans to major in Digital Journalism in college beginning next fall.

The Rev. William K. Adams Memorial Civitan Scholarship presented annually to a North Hills Christian School senior went to Emma June Hunsucker, daughter of Rocky and Leslie Hunsucker of Salisbury. She plans to major in Elementary Education and Exercise Science at High Point University next fall.

The Clifford Peeler Humanitarian Scholarship, presented annually to a senior at either Salisbury, North Rowan, West Rowan, or North Hills Christian School. The 2023 winner is Damian Andrew Brandon, a senior at Salisbury High School. The son of Brent and Aleashia Brandon, he plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill next year to study Biology and Biological Science with a goal of becoming an orthodontist.

For more information on the Civitan Club Scholarship program or to make a tax-deductible donation, contact the Civitan Club of Salisbury at P.O. Box 171, Salisbury, NC 28145.