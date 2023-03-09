Blotter for March 9 Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A Rockwell woman was reportedly the victim of vandalism that resulted in property damage which occurred in the 1100 block of Quail Haven Drive between 8-9 a.m. on March 7.

• A business in the 1700 block of North Main Street of China Grove was reportedly the victim of vandalism that resulted in property damage and occurred between 10:52 p.m. on March 6 and 5:25 p.m. on March 7.

• A Salisbury man was reportedly the victim of a larceny from a building in the 300 block of Peach Orchard Lane which occurred at 5:53 p.m. on March 7. The total estimated loss was $5,319.

• Joshua Lee Stroupe, 28, was arrested on March 7 and charged with felony assault by strangulation.

• Anita Rochelle McLeod, 31, was arrested on March 7 and charged with misdemeanor using telephone to threaten.

• Grover Todd Sartain, 48, was arrested on March 7 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault/assault and battery with sexual motives.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary in progress was reported in the 400 block of Park Avenue between 3:06-3:07 a.m. on March 7.

• A truck was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Bendix Drive between 4:30-4:31 p.m. on Feb. 17.

• A break-in reportedly occurred in the 200 block of East Fisher Street between 5 p.m. on March 6 and 9 a.m. on March 7.

• A woman reported being the victim of a hit-and-run that resulted in property damage in the 400 block of East Innes Street between 5:40-5:41 p.m. on March 7.

• A woman reported being the victim of larceny pocket picking that occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 7:25-7:45 p.m. on March 7. The total estimated loss was $400.

• A woman reported being the victim of credit-card fraud that occurred in the 1500 block of East Innes Street between 7:25-7:45 p.m. on March 7. The total estimated loss was $644.

• Eddie James Richardson, 50, was arrested on March 7 and charged with misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.