Local sports briefs: East baseball smashes North Davidson Published 12:24 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

From staff reports

East Rowan’s baseball team pounded North Davidson 17-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

McCall Henderson slugged two homers and drove in six runs to lead the Mustangs (3-2).

Blake Hill’s three hits included a double and a homer.

Morgan Padgett went 3-for-4, and the Mustangs got two hits each from Logan Dyer, Harrison Ailshie and Nate Hayworth.

Chance Mako cruised to his first win of the season. He struck out six, walked none and allowed one hit in four innings. Dylan Valley pitched one inning.

•••

Salisbury lost 20-0 to North Surry on Tuesday.

arson lost 6-1 to Marvin Ridge on Monday.

Hayden Simmerson struck out 10 in five innings, but allowed four runs and took the loss.

Carson had five hits. Will Bradshaw doubled. Daxton Savage, Jacob Efird, Cody Russell and Simmerson had singles.

Russell singled home Efird in the fourth.

•••

Mooresville came back from a 7-2 deficit and beat South Rowan 11-7 on Monday.

A six-run fifth inning was decisive for the Blue Devils. Connor Robertson homered for Mooresville.

HS boys golf

East Rowan’s boys won the first South Piedmont Conference match held on Monday at Skybrook Golf Club in Huntersville.

Landon Merrell and Brady McIntyre shot even-par 36s. Jaden Sprinkle shot 42 and Braden Mulkey shot 43.

West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley shot 38.

HS softball

Carson got its first win for new head coach Hunter Gibbons, crushing Lake Norman Charter 14-1 in a South Piedmont Conference game on Tuesday.

Lonna Addison had two hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in five for the Cougars. She also did the pitching and struck out 13.

Phoebe Cole had three hits. Emma Woodlief and Celia Sifford had two hits each.

•••

West Rowan had an 11-run third inning and outscored High Point Christian 12-10 on Tuesday in a game shortened to five innings.

Brooke Kennerly and EA Nance had two hits and three RBIs.

Taylor Keller and Ella Doby had two hits and scored two runs.

Karsen Simpson drove in two.

•••

Salisbury lost 11-0 to Montgomery Central on Monday.

Ashley Yang and Helen Moscoso had hits for the Hornets (1-3). Katie Peeler struck out four.

HS girls soccer

Lindsey Cook scored two goals to lead East Rowan to a 3-1 win against North Rowan on Tuesday.

Ashley Carr had two assists for the Mustangs.

Ashlee Chipman scored one goal for East. Daisy Berry had 12 saves.

•••

West Rowan lost 1-0 to CATA on Tuesday.

Emily Kelly made 12 saves for the Falcons.

•••

Salisbury lost 6-1 to West Stanly in Monday’s non-conference match.

Kyna Zaldivar scored the only goal for the Hornets.

West Stanly scored in the third minute of the match and never looked back.

“We just weren’t prepared for their speed and playmaking ability and that ultimately falls on me,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “Still, I was proud of the perseverance the girls showed throughout the second half. They never quit trying to go forward and we played far better in the second frame than the first.”

HS boys tennis

Salisbury rolled to a 9-0 Central Carolina Conference win against West Davidson on Monday.

Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Wyatt Goodnight, Bryant Davis, Soyer Cornelison and Marcus Everson won singles matches for the Hornets.

Hlavacek/Gray Davis, Goodnight/Bryant Davis and Cornelison/Everson were winning doubles teams.

• The same lineup won again on Tuesday as the Hornets took care of Lexington 9-0.

•••

Carsten Carey won at No. 1 singles for South Rowan in a 7-2 loss to A.l. Brown on Monday.

•••

East Rowan won 6-3 against Central Cabarrus in a South Piedmont Conference match played on Monday.

Owen Kesler, Davis Myers, Will Kesler and Preston Stephens won in singles for the Mustangs.

East’s Ryan Brady andBlake Mathews lost close singles matches but they came back to take an 8-6 No. 1 doubles win.

Owen Kesler/Myers also won in doubles.

•••

Blake Pope and Isaiah Wood had singles wins for West Rowan in Tuesday’s 7-2 SPC loss to Concord.

College baseball

Catawba scored six runs in the first inning, but couldn’t hold off Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday in a non-conference game played in Hickory.

The Bears had two five-run innings and won 15-9.

Carson Yates had three hits for the Indians (11-8). Cameron Mills, Levi Perrell and Logan Rogers (Carson) had two hits each.

Joseph Webb took the loss in relief. Casey Gouge (West Rowan) started on the mound for the Indians.