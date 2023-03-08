Blotter: March 8 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

In Salisbury Police reports

• A fraud with false pretense was reported in the 1600 block of Stokes Ferry Road at 1:11 p.m. on March 6. The total estimated loss was $12.

• A report of child abuse was filed in the 200 block of Link Avenue on March 6. The incident reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. on March 3 and 4 p.m. on March 6.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A motor vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 4200 block of Ridge Street in Salisbury between 11:30 p.m. on March 4 and 8:11 a.m. on March 5.

• A motor vehicle larceny in the 4100 block of Cauble Road in Salisbury was reported on March 5.

• A motor vehicle was reportedly stolen from the 4100 block of Trexler Street between 6:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. March 5.

• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Sunfish Terrace in Salisbury on March 5.

• Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Flat Rock Road in China Grove on March 5.

• Property was reportedly found in the 1200 block of St. Pauls Church Road in Salisbury on March 5.

• Jose Alberto Montalu Garcia, 23, was arrested on March 5 and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

• Donovan Allen Romanek, 30, was arrested on March 5 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.