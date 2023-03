Salisbury man charged with sex crimes involving a minor Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man is in jail after being charged with 14 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ronald Dean Barnette, Jr. is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on a $55,000 bond.

