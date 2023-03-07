Blotter for March 7 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

In Salisbury Police Reports

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on Circle Drive reportedly occurred between noon Feb. 25 and 9 a.m. March 3. The total estimated loss was $300.

• An armed robbery was reported about 12:30 p.m. on March 3 from a residence on South Church Street, with a total estimated loss of $1,103.

• A burglary was reported on Dove Meadow Drive just before 3 p.m. March 3, with a total estimated loss of $50.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from Rowan Helping Ministries on North Long Street between 6 p.m. March 3 and 6:56 a.m. March 4. The bike was valued at $325.

• A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred on East Innes Street at 5:30 p.m. March 4 resulted in property damage.

• An assault was reported on March 5 at 7:40 p.m. on Morlan Park Road.

• Vandalism was reported on Ludwick Avenue on March 4 at 5:30 p.m.

• Vandalism was also reported at Flexdrive Services LLC on Richard Street on March 4 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

• An assault was reported on Majolica Road on March 5 that occurred between 3:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

• A report of shots fired on Locke Street came in at 1:20 p.m. March 5.

• A larceny from a property on Morlan Park Road reportedly occurred March 5 between 9 a.m. and 1:38 p.m. with a total estimated loss of $7,000.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Lash Drive was reported about 8:15 p.m. on March 5 with a total estimated loss of $275.

• John Fitzgerald Adams, 58, was arrested March 4 and charged with driving while impaired on Statesville Boulevard.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault was reported on Johnson Dairy Road, Rockwell at 11:56 a.m. March 2.

• An assault was reported on B.D. Ridge Road that occurred between noon March 1 and 10:54 a.m. March 2.

• An assault was reported on Leazer Road at 4:40 p.m. March 2.

• A larceny from a building on Statesville Boulevard was reported at 10:23 a.m. March 3.

• A truck was reported stolen from Hurley School Road at 1:08 p.m. March 3.

• An assault with a gun was reported on Hope Hill Road at 7:18 p.m. March 3.

• An assault was reported on Old Farm Road between 3 and 3:48 a.m. March 4.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from Lake Pointe Lane at 11 p.m. March 4.

• Vandalism was reported at a property on Timber Trail, Gold Hill, between 1:30 and 2:08 p.m. March 4.

• Vandalism was reported at a property on Old Mocksville Road and East Ridge Road at 3:27 p.m. March 4.

• A burglary was reported on Yost Road at 6:41 p.m. on March 4, with a total estimated loss of $5,430.

• Samantha Ann Murphy, 21, was arrested March 2 in East Spencer and charged with simple assault.

• Jeffrey Scott Rattz, 28, was arrested March 2 in Salisbury and charged with assault on a female.

• Avery Simone Brawley, 25, was arrested March 2 in China Grove and charged with felony larceny.

• Christopher Lee Overman, 64, was arrested March 2 in Salisbury and charged with false imprisonment.

• Jason Keith Odell, 26, was arrested March 2 in Rockwell and charged with assault on a female.

• Daniel Thomas Conrad, 62, was arrested March 2 in Salisbury and charged with assault on a female.

• Carlee Joann Chastain, 22, was arrested March 2 in Cleveland and charged with making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station.

• Shauna Larae Phipps, 39, was arrested March 2 in Gold Hill and charged with assault on a female.

• Megan Elizabeth Shelton, 44, was arrested March 3 in East Spencer and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana (up to 1/2 ounce).

• Charon Julius James, 30, was arrested March 3 in Salisbury and charged with felony violation of probation.

• Tommy Raynard Ferrens, 33, was arrested March 3 in Salisbury and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Brian Kyle Gantt, 36, was arrested March 3 in Salisbury and charged with breaking and entering a building.

• Michael Wayne Horne, 40, was arrested March 3 in Salisbury and charged with violation of probation.

• Kenneth Edward Lilly, 23, was arrested March 4 in Kannapolis and charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order.

• Anthony Lee Butcher, 29, was arrested March 4 in Kannapolis and charged with filing a false report.

• Candace Lee Harvey Reid, 40, was arrested March 4 in Salisbury and charged with larceny by employee.

• Nelson Arturo Ruz-Sanchez, 34, was arrested March 4 in Salisbury and charged with driving while impaired.

• Amanda Leann Lambert, 46, was arrested March 4 in Salisbury and charged with possession of controlled substance Schedule II.

• Demario Antwan Brown, 36, was arrested March 4 in Salisbury and charged with injury to personal property.

• Kenneth Goins, 56, was arrested March 4 and charged with possession of controlled substance Schedule II.

• Garcia Jose Montalvo, 23, was arrested March 4 in Salisbury and charged with carrying a concealed gun.

• Zachary Scott Garrison, 58, was arrested March 4 in Salisbury and charged with possession of stolen goods.