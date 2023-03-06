High school basketball: Hornets to play in Smith Center; West travels to Raleigh Published 1:12 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

State Championship Schedule:

Dean E. Smith Center (UNC Chapel Hill):

12 Noon: 4A Women’s | Panther Creek vs. Lake Norman

2:30 pm: 2A Men’s | Farmville Central vs. Reidsville

5:00 pm: 2A Women’s | Seaforth vs. Salisbury

7:30 pm: 4A Men’s | Richmond Senior vs. Myers Park

Reynolds Coliseum (NC State):

12 Noon: 1A Men’s | Wilson Prep vs. Eastern Randolph

2:30 pm: 3A Women’s | Rocky Mount vs. West Rowan

5:00 pm: 1A Women’s | Chatham Charter vs. Bishop McGuinness

7:30 pm: 3A Men’s | Northwood vs. Central Cabarrus

Ticket information will be available for the General Public following the NCHSAA Basketball Press Conference on Tuesday.