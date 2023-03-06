High school basketball: Hornets to play in Smith Center; West travels to Raleigh

Published 1:12 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By Post Sports

West’s De’Mya Phifer 5 folded driving to the basket by Smith’s Shamarra Rogers 5. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Salisbury’s Kyla Bryant 5., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

State Championship Schedule: 

Dean E. Smith Center (UNC Chapel Hill):

12 Noon: 4A Women’s | Panther Creek vs. Lake Norman
2:30 pm: 2A Men’s | Farmville Central vs. Reidsville
5:00 pm: 2A Women’s | Seaforth vs. Salisbury
7:30 pm: 4A Men’s | Richmond Senior vs. Myers Park

Reynolds Coliseum (NC State):

12 Noon: 1A Men’s | Wilson Prep vs. Eastern Randolph
2:30 pm: 3A Women’s | Rocky Mount vs. West Rowan
5:00 pm: 1A Women’s | Chatham Charter vs. Bishop McGuinness
7:30 pm: 3A Men’s | Northwood vs. Central Cabarrus

Ticket information will be available for the General Public following the NCHSAA Basketball Press Conference on Tuesday.

