High school basketball: Hornets to play in Smith Center; West travels to Raleigh
Published 1:12 pm Monday, March 6, 2023
State Championship Schedule:
Dean E. Smith Center (UNC Chapel Hill):
12 Noon: 4A Women’s | Panther Creek vs. Lake Norman
2:30 pm: 2A Men’s | Farmville Central vs. Reidsville
5:00 pm: 2A Women’s | Seaforth vs. Salisbury
7:30 pm: 4A Men’s | Richmond Senior vs. Myers Park
Reynolds Coliseum (NC State):
12 Noon: 1A Men’s | Wilson Prep vs. Eastern Randolph
2:30 pm: 3A Women’s | Rocky Mount vs. West Rowan
5:00 pm: 1A Women’s | Chatham Charter vs. Bishop McGuinness
7:30 pm: 3A Men’s | Northwood vs. Central Cabarrus
Ticket information will be available for the General Public following the NCHSAA Basketball Press Conference on Tuesday.