College men’s basketball: Catawba seeded fifth in SE Regional; Augusta hosts
Published 1:36 pm Monday, March 6, 2023
SAC sports information
Two South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball teams have earned bids to the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Southeast Regional.
Lincoln Memorial earned the No. 3 seed as an at-large bid, while Catawba earned the No. 5 seed after winning the SAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Southeast Regional is one of eight six-team regionals, which will be played at on-campus sites. This year’s regional will be hosted by the No. 1 seed Augusta University on March 11, 12, and 14. Also earning bids to the regional are UNC Pembroke at No. 2, USC Aiken at No. 4, Lander at No. 6, at No. 7 North Georgia, and Emmanuel at No. 8.
The eight regional champions will advance to the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 21-25.
2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Southeast Regional
Saturday, March 11
GM 1: #1 Augusta vs. #8 Emmanuel
GM 2: #4 USC Aiken vs. #5 Catawba
GM 3: #3 Lincoln Memorial vs. #6 Lander
GM 4: #2 UNC Pembroke vs. #7 North Georgia
Sunday, March 12
GM 5: GM 1 winner vs. GM 2 winner
GM 6: GM 3 winner vs. GM 4 winner
Tuesday, March 14
GM 7: GM 5 winner vs. GM 6 winner
