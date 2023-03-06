College men’s basketball: Catawba seeded fifth in SE Regional; Augusta hosts

Published 1:36 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba’s Javeon Jones (0) and Peyton Gerald (13) JON C. LAKEY photo.

 

SAC sports information

 Two South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball teams have earned bids to the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Southeast Regional.

Lincoln Memorial earned the No. 3 seed as an at-large bid, while Catawba earned the No. 5 seed after winning the SAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Southeast Regional is one of eight six-team regionals, which will be played at on-campus sites. This year’s regional will be hosted by the No. 1 seed Augusta University on March 11, 12, and 14. Also earning bids to the regional are UNC Pembroke at No. 2, USC Aiken at No. 4, Lander at No. 6, at No. 7 North Georgia, and Emmanuel at No. 8.

The eight regional champions will advance to the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 21-25.

 

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Southeast Regional

Saturday, March 11
GM 1: #1 Augusta vs. #8 Emmanuel
GM 2: #4 USC Aiken vs. #5 Catawba
GM 3: #3 Lincoln Memorial vs. #6 Lander
GM 4: #2 UNC Pembroke vs. #7 North Georgia

Sunday, March 12
GM 5: GM 1 winner vs. GM 2 winner
GM 6: GM 3 winner vs. GM 4 winner

Tuesday, March 14
GM 7: GM 5 winner vs. GM 6 winner

 

