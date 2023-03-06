College men’s basketball: Catawba seeded fifth in SE Regional; Augusta hosts Published 1:36 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

SAC sports information

Two South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball teams have earned bids to the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Southeast Regional.

Lincoln Memorial earned the No. 3 seed as an at-large bid, while Catawba earned the No. 5 seed after winning the SAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Southeast Regional is one of eight six-team regionals, which will be played at on-campus sites. This year’s regional will be hosted by the No. 1 seed Augusta University on March 11, 12, and 14. Also earning bids to the regional are UNC Pembroke at No. 2, USC Aiken at No. 4, Lander at No. 6, at No. 7 North Georgia, and Emmanuel at No. 8.

The eight regional champions will advance to the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 21-25.

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Southeast Regional

Saturday, March 11

GM 1: #1 Augusta vs. #8 Emmanuel

GM 2: #4 USC Aiken vs. #5 Catawba

GM 3: #3 Lincoln Memorial vs. #6 Lander

GM 4: #2 UNC Pembroke vs. #7 North Georgia

Sunday, March 12

GM 5: GM 1 winner vs. GM 2 winner

GM 6: GM 3 winner vs. GM 4 winner

Tuesday, March 14

GM 7: GM 5 winner vs. GM 6 winner

