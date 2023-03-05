My Turn, Renee Scheidt: Parents should know what is being taught Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

The North Carolina Senate made headlines last month with the passage of Senate Bill 49, generally called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” Those who support the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) agenda have labeled it the “anti-gay” bill. It now goes to the N.C. House where it is likely to pass, and then to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has already stated his opposition, so expect him to veto it as he has 65 other bills sent to him by the Republican-led Legislature. That’s more than any other North Carolina governor, Democrat or Republican.

It’s hard to pass what most people consider common sense legislation when the governor refuses to work with the State Legislature.

Why does the left find this proposed law to be controversial? In essence, the bill gives parents of kindergartners through fourth grade the right to know what’s going on in the classroom, especially regarding the sexualization of their children. The left is having hissy fits about restrictions on addressing gender identity, sexuality and sexual activity for 5 through 9-year-olds. They object that parental notification is required if the child wants to change their name, or use different pronouns such as “they” rather than “he or she.” Most of us find this reasonable. After all, since it is their child, aren’t parents, not teachers, the ones to make decisions concerning their upbringing and education?

Not anymore. The leftists are dead set on implementing their plan to destroy the basic building blocks of our society. Old-fashioned beliefs that a person is either born male or female have been thrown away. They think these impressionable little minds should be able to discuss such subjects. If a boy is confused about his sexuality and feels he’s a girl born in the wrong body, then such thoughts should be affirmed. He should be allowed to be nonbinary. Changing his name to whatever he wants, stop calling him a “he” and start calling him “they” follows, all without telling the parents.

Explaining sexual acts between males and female, or same-sex persons using books, puppets, and stuffed dolls is considered appropriate, just like the N.C. Museum of Art having story time hosted by drag queens. Gender fluidity is seen as normal. And since some parents might object, “let’s just not tell them.”

If you think I’m exaggerating, it’s time to get your head out of the sand. Things have changed since adults were in primary school. The leftists, who think they are intellectually superior and much more sophisticated than common parents, are determined to teach gender-affirming care. As highly educated professionals, don’t they know better than uninformed, untrained parents? So shut up and let them do their job!

No longer can it be taken for granted that school administrations realize the parent, not the state, is in charge of the children. The left has set its sights on our little ones by confusing them. This is part of their plan to give power to the government and entirely change our culture. Warp their little minds, then let the government step in and take over. Karl Marx, Stalin and other totalitarians knew this. Now it’s happening in our own backyard.

Do your own research. You will be shocked to see the materials available on this new psychological child abuse. Many states already use these curriculums. Planned Parenthood, the Southern Poverty Law Center and our own N.C. Association for the Education of Young Children are just some of the organizations more than ready to supply this garbage to easily manipulated, fragile young minds, all without the parents’ knowledge, of course.

Thankfully there are psychological organizations willing to call out this child abuse. The N.C. Family Policy Council with the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C., has provided a report addressing these issues. Call them at 919-807-0800 to get a copy of “Sex Education in Public Schools: Sexualization of Children and LGBT Indoctrination.”

Wake up, people. Protect your children. Speak up and get involved. Call the school board. Call the governor’s office. The other option is to sit idly by, do nothing and let the left sabotage the next generation. Is that the future country you want for your young ones?

Renee Scheidt lives in Salisbury.