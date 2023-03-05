Goodman – Hutchinson Published 4:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

Carrie Goodman and Christopher Hutchinson are proud to announce their engagement. The couple will be united in marriage on May 6, 2023 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee at Chapel at the Park

The bride is the daughter of Tina Harrington and Johnny Harrington of Salisbury. She is the granddaughter of Barbara Null of Salisbury. She is a 2003 graduate of East Rowan High School.

The groom is the son of James and Christine Hutchinson ofSalisbury and grandson of Ethel Hutchinson of Silver Spring, Md. He attended North Rowan High School.