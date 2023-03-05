Foreign Service diplomat to speak at military officers meeting March 13 Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

SALISBURY — Carl Paschall, son of Military Officers Association of America member Richard Paschall, is the guest speaker for the MOAA meeting March 13.

Carl Paschall has been in the Foreign Service since 1991, with his most recent post being the U.S. ambassador to the Republic of the Gambia from March 2019 to February 2022. He is currently assigned by the State Department as senior diplomatic advisor to the president and chief executive officer of the Corporate Council on Africa, a nonprofit U.S.-Africa trade and investment promotion organization founded in 1993. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with bachelor of arts degrees in economics and international studies, and a master of science degree in national resources management from the National Defense University.

MOAA meetings are held at the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center at noon and include a catered lunch. Contact Bob Loeblein at 704-636-4766 or email at rtloeblein@gmail.com if you plan on attending by Friday, March 10.