Catawba College’s director of sports performance dies Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

SALISBURY — Catawba College announced the death of Chase Tripp, who has been director of sports performance since July 2020.

“Chase was a kind, passionate, dedicated, and integral member of our Catawba community,” said Michelle Caddigan, director of athletics at Catawba. “He touched each of our student athletes’ lives as he worked diligently to help them become the best athletes and people possible. Catawba Athletics and the entire campus are grieving his loss. We are blessed to have known him.”

Before joining Catawba, he was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of West Georgia, where he had worked since 2015. Tripp worked primarily with baseball, softball and men’s basketball players, implementing workouts and conditioning sessions. He oversaw student-athletes in the weight room and enforced proper lifting and training techniques.

A memorial service is planned for March 14 at 11 a.m., in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on campus.

“Chase touched the lives of so many through his work at Catawba. We mourn his loss, we will miss his presence among us, and we remember with gratitude all the good that he brought to our campus,” said David Nelson, the college’s president.

The chaplain’s office hosted a prayer vigil Thursday morning and the Catawba College flag was flown at half-staff in honor of Tripp.