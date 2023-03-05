Business roundup: Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag Campaign to provide at least 1 million meals Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

SALISBURY — For the fifth consecutive year, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with its customers to help provide at least 1 million meals* to neighbors facing hunger through its annual Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign. The campaign runs from March 1 – 21 and benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. According to Feeding America, the campaign is especially critical right now, as more than 53 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs in 2021.

Supporting the effort is easy: customers can purchase a specially marked orange bag or make a cash donation at checkout in-store or online through Food Lion To Go. Food Lion Feeds will help provide five meals for the sale of every bag to Feeding America and its partner food banks for up to 1 million meals. The total amount donated to each local food bank will be based on the number of eligible bagged oranges sold in each food bank’s service area. Additionally, 100% of all cash donations will directly support Feeding America and its partner food banks. Since the Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign began in 2019, customers have helped to provide nearly 6 million meals through the sale of the specially marked oranges and cash donations.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries, and we all work together to set families up for success in life,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “By supporting the orange bag campaign, our customers and Food Lion Feeds help nourish our neighbors facing hunger and provide hope and create a better tomorrow.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

Each $1 donation helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the orange bag campaign, 50 cents or a monetary equivalent of five meals from each bag purchase will be donated to Feeding America and partner food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) through March 21.

‘Salute to Agri-business’ is Thursday, March 16

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce and Rowan Extension Office will feature the annual “Salute to Agri-business” at the Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thursday, March 16, 7:30 a.m. at West End Plaza(1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West.

March PIP sponsor is F & M Bank.

The keynote speaker is Jake Parker, North Carolina Farm Bureau Secretary and General Council. As North Carolina Farm Bureau’s Secretary and General Counsel, Parker is the chief legal officer for North Carolina’s largest general farm advocacy organization and the North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. During his career at NCFB, Parker has served as the organization’s state legislative counsel and its national legislative director. He holds an undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University, earned his law degree from North Carolina Central University’s evening law program, and clerked for two years at the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The purpose of the March 16 event is to honor our Rowan County farmers and those supporting this important sector of our business community. Rowan grown breakfast products will be served, including the ever popular – liver mush!

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the rest of the PIP season are: April 20; and, May 18. We will take a break for the summer and resume the PIP season in Sept. 2023 – May 2024. The Chamber’s popular Power Card will

once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The Chamber’s breakfast programs average over 120 attendees each month. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and

address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

Please join us for this upcoming breakfast. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., March 14 by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and

the program. Contact the Chamber for reservations at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com