AT&T adds fiber optic cable along Jake Alexander Boulevard

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

By Staff Report

An AT&T worker adds fiber optic line above Jake Alexander Boulevard. Robert Coleman/For the Salisbury Post

Salisbury AT&T work crews installed fiber optic cable Friday above Jake Alexander Boulevard West. A work zone was established in front of the Bojangles restaurant at 1939 Jake Alexander Blvd W. to move traffic to the other lane. An Ansco & Associates truck and a flagger managed the “rolling work zone.” The cable is secured by “lashing” it to an overhead/aerial cable wire with a stainless steel wrap. As the AT&T truck moved forward, the lashing wire automatically spun around the new cable being hung. The lashing device can only be used between utility poles and must be removed at each pole and started again.

