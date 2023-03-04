Vehicle crashes into front entrance of Dairy Queen on Statesville Boulevard

Published 8:43 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — A vehicle crashed into the front of the Dairy Queen at 2143-D Statesville Blvd. just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries reported but the driver of the Cadillac SUV was questioned by police before the vehicle was removed by a tow truck. Details on any charges weren’t available Saturday night. Salisbury Police, Salisbury Fire Department and others responded to scene.

