Library Notes: Out with OverDrive, in with Libby Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Rebecca Hines

Rowan Public Library

Frequent users of OverDrive may be surprised to learn the popular e-reading app is set to be removed from application stores in 2023. But why would OverDrive remove an app which helped make digital reading accessible to millions? It all has to do with the launch of the Libby app back in 2017. Libby, created by OverDrive, still allows patrons to check out the same great titles from your library, but now with a fresh, new design. With easier onboarding for library users, new and old, Libby supports multiple library cards, all under one unified bookshelf. Even better, Libby users now can set notifications for expiring titles and books ready to borrow. No more missed holds! With the new customizable options, users have the option to use smart tags. This feature allows notifications for magazines. Instead of guessing when a new issue is available, use the Notify Me feature to receive a text or email notification. Having trouble remembering the name of the book you read last month? No need to panic, Libby’s Timeline allows users to see all your activity, like loans, holds and returns.

Browsing for eBooks, audiobooks and magazines looks different within the app. One feature on the homepage for the library’s collection displays titles in group labels such as new, popular, subject matter, availability or a random selection. The new homepage allows users to customize items that appear first and will continue to update to show items that are of interest to the account holder. The updated footer near the bottom of the screen has updated icons that allow easy navigation within the app. It permits users to search for titles faster and review items on the shelf currently checked out or on hold.

Check out the new features in Libby today with your library card and pin number. Need help with downloading or finding a feature on the app? Online resources are available at help.libbyapp.com. For guided assistance, visit or call your nearest Rowan Public Library branch.

Rebecca Hines is technical services supervisor at Rowan Public Library.