English Speaking Union to hear about ‘Pirates of the Golden Age’ on March 16 Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

SALISBURY — The English Speaking Union Salisbury Branch will feature Scott Dawson speaking on “Pirates of the Golden Age” on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Salisbury.

A lot of misinformation exists when it comes to pirates. Disney and writers since the early 18th century have used pirates to sell books, newspapers and even theme parks and wine. The real history of pirates like Blackbeard, Anne Bonny and Charles Vane is tied into anti-mercantilism, open rebellion for independence and a better life for the oppressed. The real history based on court documents, naval records and other primary sources paints a fascinating story of who these people really were.

Dawson is a native Hatteras Island and his family members can trace their roots on Hatteras back to the 1600s when a Dutchman named Thomas Mueller shipwrecked on the island, was rescued by the Croatoan Indians and later married a Croatoan woman named Rea.

In 2002, Scott received a degree in psychology with a minor in history from the University of Tennessee. He manages the Croatoan Inn and Museum in Buxton on Hatteras Island, where he lives with his wife and two daughters.