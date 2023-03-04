East Rowan High grad has new book out Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

ATLANTA — Steve Ghent, an East Rowan High School graduate, is an independent writer whose latest book is called “Fairness: The Blaming and Defending of White America.”

He documents cases that seek to rebut those who say “discrimination against white people doesn’t exist.”

“While the book has not been banned per se, the subject of white people particularly in regards to employment discrimination or victims of hate crimes is generally considered taboo in today’s climate,” Ghent said in a news release. “The topic is greatly discouraged in the publishing and media industries.”

Ghent documents that if current population trends continue, white Americans will be a minority in the U.S. by 2045. He said the book never supports racism, but disputes many of the fallacies in popular culture and beliefs regarding white people.

Ghent, who graduated from UNC Charlotte, has written articles that include “10 Things We Can Learn From Saudi Arabia” and “Sweden Opens First Mall for Repaired and Recycled Goods” for Good News Network. His travels as a former English as a Second Language teacher have taken him throughout the Middle East, where he lived in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He has also lived in California.

The 221-page book is available on Amazon and IngramSpark for $12.99 for $2.99 as an ebook. It is available at https://www.amazon.com/ Fairness-Blaming-Defending- White-America-ebook/dp/ B09XJM3MP7