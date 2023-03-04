Doug Creamer: Hope for the future Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Doug Creamer

Last week I attended the state DECA competition. Even though I am retired, I still want to be involved with this great organization. Marketing students from across the state gathered in Greensboro for their annual competition. There must be over 50 different events the students can choose to compete in at the state level. It is so good to see high school students dressed as young professionals as they compete to go to the national competition.

DECA is not the only student organization for high school students. There is FBLA for business students, HOSA for health occupation students, FFA for agriculture students and FCCLA for family and consumer science students, just to name a few that are in the Career and Technical Education programs. Each of these organizations offers students the opportunity to compete on the local, state and national levels. Students have to work hard to prepare for these competitions, especially if they hope to make it to the national level.

For a number of years, I have worked with the state officer election process. Officers are elected based on four things: how well they complete their application, a written test, an interview with a screening committee and the percentage of the vote from the voting delegates to the conference. I find it interesting that students may win the popular vote but lose the election because they scored poorly on the test or did not complete the application correctly.

I help by giving and grading the tests. The students know what they must study for the test but some students just do not prepare for the test properly. After the test there is an interview process with the screening and nominating committee, which I also help to oversee. I sit in the back of one of the rooms while the committee interviews the candidates. My job is to make sure the committee acts in a fair and equitable way with each candidate. It is amazing to see how mature these young people can be.

It is captivating to watch these 16- to 18-year-old student candidates interact with a group of about 10 of their peers. They act so professional and grown up. Seeing these young people rise to the occasion gives me hope in the next generation. These young people exhibit such strong leadership potential. Most of the students that win the election go on to lead the organization in a great way.

I like to stay involved with DECA for many reasons, but one of the main ones is watching the young people get dressed up and acting professionally. It kindles a hope in me for a bright future. These young people will one day become innovators, open small businesses, run major corporations and hopefully rise in the ranks of our political system. They will also become the parents who will raise the next generation. When you see these young people, you can’t help but see a hopeful future.

When you couple that with the revival that I have mentioned the last couple of weeks that is occurring on many college campuses … the excitement and enthusiasm for our future explodes in me. The revival that began at Asbury University has spread to many other college and university campuses. God is at work drawing people from many different backgrounds back to Him. I am hoping that this continues to spread across America and the world.

Some people see the headlines from any news source and get discouraged. You cannot deny the darkness that exists in our world. Darkness has always been and will continue to be in this world. You have to choose what you want to see. I choose to see the youth growing and maturing into fine young adults. I choose to see the revival that is spreading like wildfire across the land. I choose to focus on the goodness of God and the many blessings He has given me. I choose to walk in the light of the gospel and live in the love of God.

I want to encourage you to choose to focus on the good that is happening around you and in your life. There are a number of today’s youth who are on a good path. There is revival spreading through college campuses. I am stirring the hope that has kindled in my heart. I have hope in a good Father who loves and cares for me. I have hope that He is making good plans for our future by raising up a new generation that has fallen in love with Him. Stir your hope for a good future!

