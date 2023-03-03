College women’s basketball: All-South Atlantic Conference team

Published 1:01 am Friday, March 3, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba's Lyrik Thorne 33 and Carson Newman's Abby Wilson 22. photo by Wayne Hinshaw; for the Salisbury Post

 

2022-23 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Conference

First Team

Quin Byrd, Limestone

Blaikley Crooks, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jami Tham, Tusculum

Lyrik Thorne, Catawba

Bryanna Troutman, Wingate

Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

Second Team

Janiya Downs, Catawba

Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne

Emily Hege, Wingate

Saquita Joyner, Lincoln Memorial

Diamond McDowell, Anderson

Alexa Smiddy, Lincoln Memorial

Third Team

Mya Belton, Tusculum

Hannah Clark, Wingate

Reagan McCray, Limestone

Sara McIntosh, Catawba

Blayre Shultz, Tusculum

Nia Vanzant, UVA Wise

All-Freshman

Emily Hege, Wingate

Tori Rutherford, Carson-Newman

Ashlyn Sheridan, Anderson

Alexa Smiddy, Lincoln Memorial

Breanna Yarber, Emory & Henry

Player of the Year

Lyrik Thorne, Catawba

Freshman of the Year

Emily Hege, Wingate

Defensive Player of the Year

Mya Belton, Tusculum

Coach of the Year

Terence McCutcheon, Catawba

Statistical Champions

Points Per Game – Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman; 21.0

Three-Pointers Per Game – Alexa Smiddy, Lincoln Memorial; 2.81

Rebounds Per Game – Jami Tham, Tusculum; 13.4

Blocked Shots Per Game – Kaitlin Bailey, UVA Wise; 2.00

Field Goal Percentage – Jami Tham, Tusculum; 51.6

Assists Per Game – Caitlin Ross, UVA Wise; 7.6

Assist-to-Turnover Ratio – Megan Landsiedel, Lenoir-Rhyne; 2.50

Steals Per Game – Lyrik Thorne, Catawba; 2.68

Three-Point Field Goal Percentage – Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman; 43.7

Free Throw Percentage – Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman; 93.0

Team Scoring Offense – Carson-Newman; 74.4

Team Steals Per Game – Catawba; 11.9

Team Field Goal Percentage – Wingate; 45.2

Team FG Percentage Defense – Tusculum; 35.5

Team Assists Per Game – Tusculum; 17.2

Team Rebounds Per Game – Tusuclum; 42.96

Team Blocks Per Game – UVA Wise; 5.4

Team Three-Point FG Percentage – Wingate; 36.8

Team Scoring Defense – Tusculum; 56.0

Team Free Throw Percentage – Lenoir-Rhyne; 77.6

Team Assist-to-Turnover Ratio – Tusculum; 1.14

