Arrest made in December Chewy Warehouse bomb threat Published 8:21 am Friday, March 3, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY- On March 2, 30-year-old Demitrius Dennelle Cannon of Granite Quarry was arrested on warrants obtained by Rowan County Detectives stemming from an incident in December. On December 15, a call was received by the human resource department of the Chewy Warehouse located at 255 Front Creek Road outside of Salisbury at around 1:55 pm. Staff reported a woman called and made a threat to “blow the place up” and then disconnected shortly after. The building was evacuated while deputies searched the facility for explosives, but found none.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office were able to trace the phone call made, which led them to an application on the cell phone of Demitrius Cannon, an employee of Chewy. Cannon was scheduled to be at work, however did not show up for her shift. She was found at her residence where investigators questioned her, but she denied making the threat. Electronic devices were seized from her residence and after a search was conducted, evidence was found confirming investigators’ beliefs that Demitrius had made the threat.

Warrants were obtained for her arrest on January 26 for making a false bomb report and communicating threats. Attempts made to locate her went unsuccessful until she was pulled over by the Granite Quarry Police Department and taken into custody. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and has since posted it and has been released from jail.