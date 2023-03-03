Area Sports Briefs: Mustangs win in Georgia Published 8:24 am Friday, March 3, 2023

From staff reports

CARNESVILLE, Ga. — East Rowan’s baseball team pounded Franklin County 13-2 on Thursday on the first day of the Mustangs’ trip to Georgia.

Braden Shive went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Logan Dyer had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two. Cobb Hightower had two hits and two RBIs. Nate Hayworth also had two hits.

East (2-0) used five pitchers, with Dylan Valley starting and striking out four in 3 2/3 innings.

•••

NorthHills won 13-5 at Thomasville on Tuesday.

Senior Conner McInnis pitched six innings and struck out 10 for the win. At the plate, he had two hits, stole three bases and scored three runs. George Miller had two hits, including a double.

• North Hills pounded Walnut Grove 18-7 on Thursday in Fort Mill, S.C.

A two-run homer by McInnis gave North Hills an early lead.

McInnis homered again on his next at-bat and Miller made it back-to-back homers.

Dusty Morgan and Jackson Hall had two doubles apiece, and Cohen Benfield had one.

Miller was the winning pitcher. He allowed one hit and struck out 10.

North Hills will host Thomasville on Monday.

HS softball

TROY — Montgomery Central pounded Salisbury 12-2 in five innings in non-conference softball on Thursday.

Tijah Sims had two hits, including a two-run double in the first inning, for the Hornets (1-2). Katie Peeler had two hits.

•••

MOORESVILLE — Emily Murphy homered for Mooresville in a 7-2 win against East Rowan on Thursday.

Mia Wraight pitched five innings for the win. Campbell Schaen pitched the sixth and seventh.

HS girls soccer

TRINITY — Salisbury tied Trinity 1-1 in non-conference action Thursday night.

The Hornets’ goal was created by sophomore Addie Griffith, who beat a defender and crossed the ball into the 6-yard box and toward forward Kendall Colwell.

The cross ricocheted off of a Trinity defender and into the goal with 20 minutes left in the second half.

Trinity turned up the pressure and found an equalizer with just under six minutes left after a failed series of clearances by a frantic Hornet defense.

“It is just another step in our evolution,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “ I felt as if we controlled much of the action in the first 25 minutes of each half, only to allow Trinity to seize momentum in the final stages of both frames. After finally going ahead in the match we lost our way a bit and got frantic, failing to do the things that had given us so much of the ball and a lead. The girls worked hard through 80 minutes and very sloppy field conditions. It wasn’t the result they wanted, but the last seven minutes are something we can definitely learn from.”

Salisbury got excellent play from Stella Koontz and Abbey Lawson.

Next up for the Hornets is a busy week. Monday vs. West Stanly (away), Wednesday vs Randleman (away), and Thursday vs East Rowan (home).

College basketball

High Point’s Bryson Childress (North Stanly) was named to the Big South Conference All-Academic team

Childress played in every game, with eight starts. He averaged 5.2 points and 1.3 rebounds. He posted a career-high 20 points at Campbell.