College indoor track: Local athletes help Pfeiffer

Published 1:54 am Friday, March 3, 2023

By Post Sports

Pfeiffer’s effort in the D3 Atlantic Championships for indoor track included outstanding efforts by South Rowan graduates Madison Lowery and Trent Rivers and North Hills graduate Elizabeth Jones.

 

Winston-Salem — The Pfeiffer University indoor track & field teams broke several school records and had two individuals and one relay team capture event championships at the D3 Atlantic Championships at the JDL Fast Track on Feb. 24.

Event Champions

60m dash – Keyshawn Campbell – 6.96 (Pfeiffer record and personal best)

Weight Throw – Elizabeth Jones   14.83m (Pfeiffer record and personal best, D3 Atlantic meet record)

Men’s Distance Medley Relay – 11:20.05 – Demetrius Maura, Trent Rivers, Cole Huggins, Sawyer Helms

Other Podium Finishes

Men’s 4x400m – 2nd place – 3:45.79 – Demetrius Maura, Life Yim, Trent Rivers, Tasker Brown

Women’s Weight Throw – 2nd place – 12.04m – Aaliyah Thomas

Shot Put – 3rd place -10.81m – Aaliyah Thomas

Women’s DMR – 3rd place – 15:06.43 – Kaitlyn Voss, Jesse Sherrill, Angel Skeen, Madison Lowery

Other Meet Point Scorers (Top 6 finishers)

400m – Tasker Brown – 4th place

Long Jump – Caleb Thorn 4th place (PR 6.24m)

200m – Keyshawn Campbell – 5th place

3000m – Sawyer Helms –  5th place

Weight Throw – Alex Stancell – 5th place

800m – Micah Welborn –  5th place (PR 800m – 2:29.83)

60m – Dre Bryant 5th place 60m (PR -7.30)

Women’s 4x400m –  5th place –  Madison Lowery, Jesse Sherrill, Kaitlyn Voss, Micah Welborn

Weight Throw – Emma Sutphin-Shumate – 6th place

3000k – Cole Huggins –  6th place

800m – Trent Rivers 6th place – (PR – 2:05.9)

Shot Put – Elizabeth Jones –  6th place

High Jump – Jordan Morris – 6th place

Men’s Team Scores

1            Southern Virginia            201.5

2            Methodist                       130

3            Mary Baldwin                  62

4            Pfeiffer                              44.5

5            N.C. Wesleyan                 28

6            William Peace                  17

Women’s Team Scores

1            Southern Virginia            179.5

2            Meredith                          94

3            Methodist                        64.5

4            N.C. Wesleyan                 64

5            Pfeiffer                              50

6            William Peace                  20

7            Mary Baldwin                  6

