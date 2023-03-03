College indoor track: Local athletes help Pfeiffer Published 1:54 am Friday, March 3, 2023

Pfeiffer’s effort in the D3 Atlantic Championships for indoor track included outstanding efforts by South Rowan graduates Madison Lowery and Trent Rivers and North Hills graduate Elizabeth Jones.

Winston-Salem — The Pfeiffer University indoor track & field teams broke several school records and had two individuals and one relay team capture event championships at the D3 Atlantic Championships at the JDL Fast Track on Feb. 24.

Event Champions

60m dash – Keyshawn Campbell – 6.96 (Pfeiffer record and personal best)

Weight Throw – Elizabeth Jones 14.83m (Pfeiffer record and personal best, D3 Atlantic meet record)

Men’s Distance Medley Relay – 11:20.05 – Demetrius Maura, Trent Rivers, Cole Huggins, Sawyer Helms

Other Podium Finishes

Men’s 4x400m – 2nd place – 3:45.79 – Demetrius Maura, Life Yim, Trent Rivers, Tasker Brown

Women’s Weight Throw – 2nd place – 12.04m – Aaliyah Thomas

Shot Put – 3rd place -10.81m – Aaliyah Thomas

Women’s DMR – 3rd place – 15:06.43 – Kaitlyn Voss, Jesse Sherrill, Angel Skeen, Madison Lowery

Other Meet Point Scorers (Top 6 finishers)

400m – Tasker Brown – 4th place

Long Jump – Caleb Thorn 4th place (PR 6.24m)

200m – Keyshawn Campbell – 5th place

3000m – Sawyer Helms – 5th place

Weight Throw – Alex Stancell – 5th place

800m – Micah Welborn – 5th place (PR 800m – 2:29.83)

60m – Dre Bryant 5th place 60m (PR -7.30)

Women’s 4x400m – 5th place – Madison Lowery, Jesse Sherrill, Kaitlyn Voss, Micah Welborn

Weight Throw – Emma Sutphin-Shumate – 6th place

3000k – Cole Huggins – 6th place

800m – Trent Rivers 6th place – (PR – 2:05.9)

Shot Put – Elizabeth Jones – 6th place

High Jump – Jordan Morris – 6th place

Men’s Team Scores

1 Southern Virginia 201.5

2 Methodist 130

3 Mary Baldwin 62

4 Pfeiffer 44.5

5 N.C. Wesleyan 28

6 William Peace 17

Women’s Team Scores

1 Southern Virginia 179.5

2 Meredith 94

3 Methodist 64.5

4 N.C. Wesleyan 64

5 Pfeiffer 50

6 William Peace 20

7 Mary Baldwin 6