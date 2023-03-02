Tower of Power 7th annual gospel fundraiser

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

By Chandler Inions

The Tower of Power United Holy Church is hosting its 7th Annual Gospel Fundraiser on March 11 at 3 p.m. The event features guest performances from New Voices of Faith, Gospel Keytones, Mia Mason, Unity & Praise, Gospel Travaliers, Island Creek Baptist Church, Divine Posse and the Tower of Power Praise Team.

The church is located at 601 E. Cemetery St., Salisbury. For more information contact Wanda Wright at 704-267-3701.

