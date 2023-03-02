ShoutOuts: March 2 Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Collegiate honors

Jaliyah Oats of Salisbury made the President’s List by achieving a 4.0 grade point average during the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University.

Jaylin Hickman of Kannapolis and Kamden Johnson of Rockwell made the Dean’s List for the fall semester by achieving a 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) grade point average at Coastal Carolina University.

Cali Proper of Salisbury made the University of Mississippi’s fall Dean’s Honor Roll.

Kaitlyn Allen of Spencer, Nia Luckey of Salisbury and Angela Nee of Granite Quarry made the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC)’s Dean’s List for the fall semester by maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5.