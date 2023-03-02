Rowan County Republican Party convention, precinct meetings March 11 Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Republican Party 2023 precinct meetings and convention will be Saturday, March 11.

Registration will be 8:30-9 a.m. with the precinct meetings and convention following. No registrations will be accepted after 9. The events will be held at the Rowan County Administration Building, 130 W. Innes St. Registration is $10, cash, card or check.

County party business, including the election of new executive committee members to include precinct chairs and vice chairs, party officers, members-at-large and media coordinator.