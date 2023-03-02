Rowan County Republican Party convention, precinct meetings March 11
Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Republican Party 2023 precinct meetings and convention will be Saturday, March 11.
Registration will be 8:30-9 a.m. with the precinct meetings and convention following. No registrations will be accepted after 9. The events will be held at the Rowan County Administration Building, 130 W. Innes St. Registration is $10, cash, card or check.
County party business, including the election of new executive committee members to include precinct chairs and vice chairs, party officers, members-at-large and media coordinator.
All Rowan Republicans, registered as of Jan. 31, are welcome to attend and be voting members. Prepayment will make registration run quickly. To pre-pay, go to the Rowan Republican Party website, https://rowan.nc.gop/. For further information, call 980-643-1009 or email chair@rowanrepublicans.com.