Preview: Salisbury City Council Meeting
Published 11:53 am Thursday, March 2, 2023
SALISBURY- The Salisbury City Council will be hosting a meeting at the city hall building at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Here are the items on the agenda that will be discussed:
- Council to recognize Finance Manager Mark Drye on becoming a Certified Local Government Finance Officer.
- Mayor to proclaim the following observances: Music In Our School’s Month, Women’s History Month, Women In Construction Week, and Transgender Day Of Visibility.
- Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak via Zoom must sign-up before 5:00 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Citizens who wish to speak in person can sign-up in Council Chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with Council.
- Council to consider amending the Land Development Ordinance to rezone approximately 1.34 acres located on the eastern side of Donner Drive from Highway Business and General Residential to General Residential (GR-6).
- Council to hold a public hearing regarding the use of Community Development Block Grant and HOME program funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
- Council to consider a public engagement process to receive feedback on the Council election process.
- Council to consider appointments to various Boards and Commissions.