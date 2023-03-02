Nominations open for Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Nominations are open for the 40 Under 40 Awards Class of 2023, which recognizes young professionals of the greater Charlotte region — including Rowan County — that are under 40 years old and have made an impact in their careers and community.

According to a press release sent out by the Rowan County Economic Development Council, “The best candidates should quantitatively demonstrate business success (financial results, career growth), community involvement (volunteer work, advocacy), leadership ability (public profile, reputation) and influence (impact on the region, on public policy or on quality of life). Nominees must be under 40 years of age on May 18, 2023.”

The awards are presented by The Charlotte Business Journal each year.

Nominations are being accepted until Friday, March 24. You can nominate someone here.