Estonia pastor to speak Sunday at Union Lutheran Church Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Union Lutheran Church, at 4770 Bringle Ferry Road, will host Pastor Siimon Haamer from Tartu Academy of Theology in Estonia on Sunday, March 5.

Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall followed at 9:30 a.m. with Haamer sharing with about activities at Tartu Academy and help for Ukrainian refugees. Haamer will also speak during the worship service at 10:30 a.m. All are invited.

More information on the Haamer Family is available at https://tatest.org/.