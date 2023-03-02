Document shredding, Medicare fraud prevention event at South Y on March 7 Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

CHINA GROVE — Rufty-Holmes Senior Center is hosting a shredding and Medicare fraud prevention event for older adults in partnership with Rowan Vocational Opportunities on Tuesday, March 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at the J. Fred Corriher Jr. YMCA at 950 Kimball Road.

Older adults can drop off unwanted confidential documents into a locked bin to be shredded. Guests are encouraged to park and go inside to learn how to protect themselves with Medicare safety tips and how to reduce fraud. Rufty-Holmes staff will be onsite to discuss outreach services and programs available to Rowan County residents. Guests filling out a short survey will be entered to win a home office shredder.

This event is free to those 55 and older and is paid for by the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Identity Shred-A-Thon / Fraud Prevention Grant.