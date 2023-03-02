Community Education Initiative at Hood starts March 13

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

By Post Education

SALISBURY — The spring Hood Theological Seminary Messinger-Williams Community Education Initiative course will focus on the reading “Grandstanding: The Use and Abuse of Moral Talk” by Justin Tosi and Brandon Warmke from March 13-April 7.

The facilitator will be Trevor Eppehimer,  Messinger-Williams Family associate professor of theology and ethics at Hood Theological Seminary.

For more information and to register for this course, visit: https://www.hoodseminary.edu/Initiatives/community-education-initiative/current-course-offering. For other questions, contact Eppehimer at teppehimer@hoodseminary.edu.

Hood Theological Seminary is a graduate and professional school sponsored by the AME Zion Church and approved by the University Senate of the United Methodist Church.

 

More Faith

Tower of Power 7th annual gospel fundraiser

Estonia pastor to speak Sunday at Union Lutheran Church

Doug Creamer: Signs of the season

Arbor Church Methodist Men’s barbecue set for March 4

Print Article