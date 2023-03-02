Community Education Initiative at Hood starts March 13 Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

SALISBURY — The spring Hood Theological Seminary Messinger-Williams Community Education Initiative course will focus on the reading “Grandstanding: The Use and Abuse of Moral Talk” by Justin Tosi and Brandon Warmke from March 13-April 7.

The facilitator will be Trevor Eppehimer, Messinger-Williams Family associate professor of theology and ethics at Hood Theological Seminary.

For more information and to register for this course, visit: https://www.hoodseminary.edu/Initiatives/community-education-initiative/current-course-offering. For other questions, contact Eppehimer at teppehimer@hoodseminary.edu.

Hood Theological Seminary is a graduate and professional school sponsored by the AME Zion Church and approved by the University Senate of the United Methodist Church.