Carson students take part in ‘Great Gatsby’ party

CHINA GROVE — Mrs. Hann’s APUSH class and Ms. D’Addezio’s AP English class at Carson High School hosted a “Great Gatsby” party to celebrate their study of the 1920s.

Students researched and made 1920s foods, like pineapple upside down cake, fluffy cranberry mousse, and Waldorf salad. They also learned about great personas of the decade, such as Babe Ruth, Al Capone and Amelia Earhart. To represent those personalities, license plates and bumper stickers were created and then students “bumped” into each other to learn about themes. Mr. Johnsen even made a guest appearance as Jay Gatsby. It’s safe to say that this party was a “roaring” good time.