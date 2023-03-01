Spencer garbage services a day behind after equipment failure

SPENCER – According to the official Town of Spencer Facebook page, residents receiving garbage pickup services should be advised that collection is currently running a day behind due to an equipment failure that occurred on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s route will be completed today and bins along Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, thanks to assistance from Concord, who sent Jimmy to the rescue once again.

“The Spencer crew working today on Jimmy’s truck is Sam in the navigator seat, with Eddie and Tim working the tipper,” the Facebook post read. “We are thankful for our crew who perseveres and for the great teamwork from our neighbors.”

Additionally, a new automated side-load truck was ordered in December and the city expects its delivery this summer.